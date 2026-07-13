Massive Sinkhole Leaves Parts of Novosibirsk Without Water Supply

A large ground collapse in Novosibirsk has disrupted water supplies to several residential neighborhoods, prompting emergency repair work and the temporary rerouting of water through backup pipelines.

According to reports, the outage affected homes on Gorsky Microdistrict, Rimsky-Korsakov Street, Geodezicheskaya Street, Blukher Street, Stanislavsky Street, and several nearby areas.

The exact cause of the ground collapse has not yet been determined. Authorities have not announced when repair work will be completed or when normal water service will fully resume.

Municipal water utility workers restored cold water supplies to affected neighborhoods using резерве water pipelines while repair operations continue.

Specialists have secured and illuminated the damaged area to ensure public safety as engineers assess the extent of the underground failure.