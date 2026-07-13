Beneath Helsinki: The Massive Bomb Shelter Network Designed for Nearly One Million People

Hidden beneath the streets of Helsinki lies one of the world's most extensive civil defense networks. Designed to protect nearly one million people in the event of war or a nuclear emergency, Finland's underground shelter system has once again attracted international attention as regional security concerns continue to grow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kati Kosonen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki's Underground City Built for Emergencies

According to The Times, Helsinki may appear to be a typical Nordic capital, but beneath the city stretches a vast network of approximately 5,500 underground shelters capable of accommodating almost one million people during a nuclear strike or other major emergency.

Jukka-Pekka Schroderus, a security official, said much of the underground infrastructure is leased for everyday use during peacetime to ensure the facilities remain fully operational and ready for rapid activation if needed.

The underground complex includes Olympic-sized swimming pools with water slides, saunas, karting tracks, skate parks, churches, and archery centers, allowing the facilities to serve both recreational and emergency purposes.

Security Concerns Drive Renewed Interest in Civil Defense

The New York Times reported in late 2025 that many Finns had renewed their interest in the country's shelter system amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and continued public discussion about regional security.

Finland's approach has also influenced neighboring countries. Poland has accelerated construction of its own civil defense infrastructure, including plans to adapt parts of Warsaw's metro system into emergency shelters. Experts note, however, that Finland spent roughly seven decades developing its current network, making it difficult to replicate within a short period.

Regional Tensions Continue to Shape Finnish Policy

In July, the Finnish government approved legislation lifting restrictions on the transport and storage of nuclear weapons on Finnish territory.

The decision drew a sharp response from Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, who argued that the move would make Finland a potential target in the event of a nuclear conflict.

Finnish analyst Sakari Linden has also warned that the deployment of NATO forces in Lapland increases the country's security risks. He called for a less confrontational foreign policy and greater emphasis on diplomacy.

President Alexander Stubb has repeatedly voiced strong support for continued military assistance to Ukraine and additional pressure on Russia. He has also stated that NATO leaders support Ukraine's ability to conduct strikes against military targets inside Russian territory.

Some Western commentators have suggested that such positions could create friction with US President Donald Trump should Washington's approach toward the conflict change.

Finland's deteriorating relations with Russia have also affected its economy. Professor Tuomas Malinen of the University of Helsinki has argued that the closure of the Finnish-Russian border has severely damaged tourism and expanded economic difficulties beyond border regions into the capital.

Meanwhile, Russia has closed several border crossing points with Finland, Latvia, and Estonia. According to Yle, the measures have forced more than one hundred Finnish customs employees onto unpaid leave because of reduced border traffic.