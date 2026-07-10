Grammy-Nominated DJ Paul van Dyk to Combine Russian Tour With Winter Getaway

Legendary German DJ and producer Paul van Dyk intends to spend more than just a few days in Russia during his January 2027 visit, combining his scheduled performances with a winter vacation in Moscow and Sochi.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ntnmstchk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Paul Van Dyk performing on D Festival 2018 (4)

Paul van Dyk Plans Winter Getaway in Russia

According to Gazeta.Ru, citing the artist's concert promoter, Say Agency, Paul van Dyk will perform in Moscow and Sochi in January 2027 before extending his stay to enjoy some of Russia's most popular winter attractions.

The internationally acclaimed DJ has already requested a skiing trip in the mountains near Sochi as well as a tour of the city's Olympic venues. During his visit to Moscow, he also plans to walk through the capital's New Year decorations, visit Red Square, and spend time at one of the city's outdoor ice rinks.

"I want to explore two wonderful cities and enjoy a sporty weekend at the Olympic venues. I'm really looking forward to skiing and taking in the beautiful mountain views. I'll see you very soon!" the musician said.

One of Electronic Music's Most Influential Artists

Paul van Dyk, whose real name is Matthias Paul, is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern club culture. He became the first artist to receive a Grammy Award nomination in the dance music category and remains one of the most influential figures in electronic music.

His best-known tracks include the global dance classics "For an Angel" and "Nothing But You."

Concert Dates Announced

Paul van Dyk is scheduled to perform at VK Stadium in Moscow on January 5, 2027. Two days later, on January 7, he will take the stage at the Rosa Hall concert venue in Sochi before beginning his planned holiday in Russia.