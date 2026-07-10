Russian Journalist Slams Viral Influencer Clavicular Over Controversial Looksmaxxing Content

Russian television presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak publicly criticized American influencer Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, describing his content as harmful and expressing concern over the messages he promotes to his audience.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ksenia Sobchak

Sobchak Condemns Clavicular's Online Persona

Speaking during a news review published on VK Video, Sobchak described the influencer's activity as "madness" and portrayed Peters as someone excessively obsessed with physical appearance.

She also used a series of harsh personal criticisms, arguing that his online image reflects increasingly extreme views and unhealthy attitudes toward self-image.

Concerns Over Paid Courses and Influence

Sobchak noted that Peters sells online courses to his followers. She argued that customers could be encouraged to pursue dangerous methods of improving their appearance and adopt negative attitudes toward women.

Her comments reflect broader concerns surrounding the growing popularity of looksmaxxing content, which has sparked debate over body image, self-improvement advice, and the influence of social media personalities on young audiences.

Previous Headlines Surrounding the Influencer

The criticism comes shortly after Peters attracted attention by claiming he was simultaneously dating three women. According to the influencer, all three partners were aware that they were not in an exclusive relationship with him.