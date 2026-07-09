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Russia's Alcohol Consumption Falls to Lowest Level Since the Late 1990s

Society

Alcohol consumption in Russia continued its long-term decline in June, reaching its lowest level since the late 1990s. The latest figures suggest that Russians are drinking less than at any point in almost 30 years.

Bottles of alcohol
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Giesbert (www.cocktailpodcast.de), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bottles of alcohol

Alcohol Consumption Falls to a Historic Low

According to calculations based on official statistics, alcohol consumption in Russia fell to 7.62 liters per person over the previous 12 months, a decline of 0.44 liters since the beginning of the year.

The figure marks the lowest recorded level since 1997 and 1998, when annual consumption stood at approximately 7.6 liters per person.

Statistics available for the years before 2008 rely only on officially recorded alcohol sales. Researchers have noted that during the 1990s, however, the illegal alcohol market accounted for a substantial share of overall consumption, reaching as much as two-thirds of total sales in some years.

North Caucasus Reports Lowest Consumption Levels

The North Caucasus continues to record the lowest alcohol consumption in the country. Over the past 12 months, residents of Chechnya consumed just 0.02 liters of alcohol per person. Consumption reached 0.62 liters in Ingushetia and 0.9 liters in Dagestan.

Average consumption also remained relatively low in Kabardino-Balkaria at 2.09 liters per person and in Karachay-Cherkessia at 2.69 liters.

Regional Figures Show Significant Differences

Among Russia's largest cities, average annual alcohol consumption reached 4.6 liters per person in Moscow and 5.96 liters in St. Petersburg.

Elsewhere, residents of the Novosibirsk Region consumed an average of 7.7 liters per person over the past year, while the figure reached 9.47 liters in Tatarstan and 9.98 liters in the Sverdlovsk Region, highlighting significant regional differences in drinking habits across the country.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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