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Russian Tourists Spend $49 Billion Abroad as Overseas Travel Nears Record High

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Russian tourists spent an estimated $49 billion on overseas travel in 2025, bringing international tourism expenditure close to the record level recorded in 2014, according to Interfax, citing Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) President Dmitry Gorin.

Tourists
Photo: openverse.org by Gareth1953 All Right Now, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Tourists

According to Gorin, the tourism industry has adapted rapidly despite the challenges created by the pandemic, international restrictions, and sanctions.

Russian travelers spent approximately $49 billion during foreign trips in 2025.

For comparison, overseas tourism spending totaled $37 billion in 2024, $20 billion in 2022, and exceeded $50 billion in the record year of 2014.

Gorin noted that around 70 percent of outbound leisure trips are booked as organized package holidays through travel companies.

He also emphasized that domestic tourism significantly exceeds outbound travel in terms of total trip volume.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian tourists increased their spending on overseas holidays during the summer season.

The average cost of an international vacation rose by 13 percent, reaching 194,000 rubles.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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