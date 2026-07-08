Russian Bettor Wins $480,000 on Colombia vs Switzerland World Cup Match

A Russian sports bettor has won nearly 38 million rubles (approximately US$480,000) on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Switzerland, according to Betonmobile.
The customer placed a wager of 12 million rubles (approximately US$152,000) on a draw in the Colombia vs Switzerland Round of 16 match at odds of 3.15.
The teams finished both regular time and extra time in a 0-0 draw, earning the bettor a total payout of 37.8 million rubles (approximately US$480,000).
According to the report, this is currently the largest win recorded by a customer of a Russian bookmaker during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Switzerland defeated Colombia 4-3 in the penalty shootout to secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
The Swiss side will face Argentina on July 12 in Kansas City. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 a. m. Moscow time.
Earlier, bookmakers named Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the leading favorite to finish as the tournament's top scorer.
Messi is available at odds of 2.10 to win the Golden Boot. He has scored eight goals so far, while France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland have each found the net seven times.
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