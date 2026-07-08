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Rare Mega-Cyclone Gaidar to Hit Moscow This Weekend

Society

A mega-cyclone named Gaidar is expected to strike Moscow over the weekend of July 11 and 12. According to the Telegram channel Mash, the forecast was announced by leading specialist at the Fobos Weather Center, Yevgeny Tishkovets.

Rain in the city
Photo: freepik.com by nuraghies is licensed under Free More info
Rain in the city

Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon

The formation of super-cyclones in the European part of Russia is an extremely rare phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect. Cyclones Bernadette and Kaspiyets are expected to merge, forming the mega-cyclone Gaidar.

Daytime temperatures in the capital are forecast to range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Heavy Rain Expected

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets warned that up to 80 percent of the monthly rainfall total could fall over the weekend in Moscow, equivalent to approximately 67 liters of water per square meter.

The forecaster urged residents not to expect comfortable summer weather, warning that the city is likely to experience prolonged heavy rainfall during the weekend.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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