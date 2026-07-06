Missing Girls in Tuva: Search Expands After Phones Found Near Yenisei River

The search for two missing girls in Russia's Tuva Republic has entered its fifth day.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Tuva, nature of Tuva

Volunteers attempted to enter a house where they believed the children might be located. Officers from the Russian National Guard, police, and the regional interior minister later arrived at the scene.

The search continues for the 12-year-old and 13-year-old schoolgirls, who disappeared on the evening of July 1 after going for a walk. More than 700 volunteers have joined the operation.

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, the girls' mobile phones were found on the bank of the Yenisei River, while one of the girls' shoes was discovered nearby. City surveillance cameras also recorded the teenagers heading toward a dam before they disappeared.

Emergency services have expanded the search area. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), more than 170 kilometers (106 miles) of shoreline have now been searched.

The Investigative Committee considerы three main versions of the disappearance of two girls: possible drowning, suicide, and unlawful acts committed against them.

Unverified Lead Draws Crowds

On the evening of July 5, volunteers, according to local Telegram channels, attempted to enter a house in the Blizhny Kaa-Khem area after information circulated in search chats claiming-reportedly based on a psychic's account-that the missing girls might be inside.

Police officers and members of the Russian National Guard arrived at the location, and clashes reportedly broke out with some volunteers. Later, Tuva's interior minister arrived, after which the situation was brought under control.

Investigators conducted a search of the property, but no evidence indicating the girls had been there has been found.

Regional Authorities Urge Calm

Tuva Governor Vladislav Khovalyg commented on the incident, urging residents to remain calm and rely on official sources of information.

"Escalating the situation could lead to serious consequences. There is no need to engage in speculation-the investigation will establish the facts," he said.