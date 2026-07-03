Slow Computer? These Easy Tricks Could Speed Up Your Aging PC

Users can improve an old computer's performance without spending money on expensive hardware upgrades. According to XDA, several simple adjustments can free up system resources and help aging machines run more smoothly.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Choe Kwangmo, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Windows PC

Disable Unnecessary Features to Improve PC Performance

Kazim Alvi, an editor at the technology portal, said that even older personal computers can gain noticeable performance improvements by reducing unnecessary system activity. He advised users to disable non-essential features, including search indexing and Microsoft's diagnostic data-sharing services.

He also emphasized the importance of freeing up storage space. According to Alvi, computers naturally begin to slow down when storage drives approach their limits.

"The system will inevitably slow down, especially when the drive becomes more than 90 percent full,” he explained.

Startup Programs and Dust Can Affect Speed

Alvi also highlighted the importance of managing startup applications — programs that launch automatically whenever Windows starts.

He explained that too many startup applications increase boot times and consume valuable system resources through unnecessary background activity.

The report also suggested shutting down a computer completely instead of relying only on sleep mode, as regular restarts can help maintain smoother operation.

Finally, Alvi recommended opening the computer case periodically and removing accumulated dust. Dust buildup can restrict airflow, increase temperatures, and contribute to overheating, which can negatively affect overall performance.

Windows 11 Market Share Shows Unexpected Decline

Earlier in July, data showed that the market share of Windows 11 unexpectedly declined after four consecutive months of growth. The operating system held a 69.9 percent share, down from 71.8 percent recorded a month earlier.