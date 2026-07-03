Sleep, Protein, and One Daily Rule: How a Fitness Trainer Lost 25 Kilograms After 46

A fitness trainer from South Asia, Zee Ali, managed to transform his health and lose excess weight at the age of 46 by making several simple but disciplined lifestyle changes, NDTV reports.

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High Protein Intake Helped Control Cravings

Ali explained that he first changed his eating habits and increased his daily protein intake to between 180 and 200 grams. According to him, protein reduced his cravings for unhealthy foods while also supporting muscle growth.

He also stressed the importance of planning everyday activities in advance, including gym sessions, meals, and walks. Ali said that a structured routine made it easier to stay consistent and avoid losing motivation.

Sleep and Hydration Played a Key Role

Ali identified two additional habits that made a major difference in his progress. He started going to bed before 10:30 p. m. and drank three to four liters of water every day.

"More sleep means more energy, more water means less hunger. It's that simple,” he said.

By combining these habits with consistency and planning, Ali succeeded in losing 25 kilograms within six months.