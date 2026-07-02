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19-Year-Old Cyclist Faces Arrest Over Dangerous Moscow Metro Stunt

Society

Police in Moscow have detained a 19-year-old cyclist after he performed a dangerous stunt at a metro station by jumping from one platform to another across the tracks, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

Authorities drew up an administrative offense report against the cyclist for violating transport security requirements.

If found guilty, the 19-year-old faces a fine of up to 30,000 rubles (approximately $380), confiscation of his bicycle, or administrative arrest for up to 10 days.

Russian authorities regularly warn that entering the track area or attempting dangerous stunts inside metro stations poses a serious risk to both the individuals involved and rail operations. Transport security regulations prohibit unauthorized access to restricted areas of subway infrastructure.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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