Russian Roof Climbers Arrested After Marriage Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Russian roof climbers Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and were subsequently detained by police.

At the building's spire, they displayed a banner bearing the well-known Jimi Hendrix quote: "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." Beerkus then proposed to Nikolau, and she accepted.

Footage of Beerkus getting down on one knee was captured by police officers from a helicopter. The couple was standing at a height of approximately 440 meters (1,444 feet).

The two roof climbers have been charged with multiple offenses, including burglary and unlawful trespassing, according to CBS News.

Empire State Building Responds

The management of the Empire State Building stated that the Russian couple posed no threat and described the landmark as "a great place for the most memorable marriage proposals."

Known for Scaling the World's Tallest Buildings

Beerkus and Nikolau travel around the world climbing the rooftops of some of the tallest buildings on the planet.

In 2024, Netflix released the documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which follows the couple's high-risk rooftop adventures and their relationship.