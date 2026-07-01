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Indian Authorities Demolish Four Hotels After Shocking Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

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Authorities in the Indian city of Sri Ganganagar have demolished four hotels linked to the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl, India Today reports.

Soviet ЧТЗ T-100 Bulldozer, Erfurt, DDR. August 1989
Photo: Flickr: Soviet ЧТЗ T-100 Bulldozer, Erfurt, DDR. August 1989 by Felix O, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Soviet ЧТЗ T-100 Bulldozer, Erfurt, DDR. August 1989

The buildings were torn down late on June 30 following mounting public outrage over the case, in which the teenager was allegedly raped by 30 different men. The incident has become one of the most shocking criminal cases reported in India in recent years.

The demolition operation was carried out jointly by the district administration and police, with bulldozers used to level the hotel buildings connected to the alleged crimes. The city's police chief said those responsible would face the harshest possible punishment.

Girl Allegedly Sold to Hotel Owner

According to NewsX, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly sold to the owner of a hotel before being sexually assaulted by 30 different men over a period of five days.

The incident sparked widespread public outrage across India. On the evening of June 18, the girl left home in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, to meet a friend. While returning, she hired a rickshaw and asked the driver to take her home. Instead, he allegedly drove her to the Joy Inn hotel, where she was locked inside.

Over the following several days, the victim was reportedly moved from one hotel to another, where hotel guests sexually assaulted and beat her. She was rescued on June 22 after her family reported her missing.

Investigation Continues

Based on the girl's testimony, police arrested ten suspects. Several hotels connected to the investigation were sealed while authorities continued gathering evidence.

The case has intensified public demands for tougher action against sexual violence and stricter oversight of hotels suspected of facilitating criminal activity.

Earlier, Indian police arrested a private tour guide accused of raping a European tourist in the pilgrimage city of Tiruvannamalai after allegedly luring her to a secluded location under the pretext of meditation.

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