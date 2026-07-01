Russian University Drops Bachelor's Theses for Law Students as AI Reshapes Higher Education

An academic council at the Sochi Institute of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) has approved a proposal by the Faculty of Law to abolish final qualifying theses for bachelor's students enrolled in the Law program. The new rules will apply to students admitted in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 academic years.

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According to the institute, modern artificial intelligence systems are capable of analyzing judicial practice, formulating legal arguments, and producing extensive legal texts within minutes. As a result, the traditional bachelor's thesis has lost its value as a reliable tool for assessing students' professional competencies.

Focus Shifts From Writing to Legal Reasoning

University officials stressed that eliminating final theses does not mean lowering academic standards.

"The bar has simply been raised," said institute director Alexander Petenko.

Under the initiative proposed by the faculty, graduates will now be evaluated not on their ability to produce lengthy written papers, but on their capacity to think like lawyers in the digital era.

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law Elena Legostaeva explained that the primary objective will be to assess graduates' ability to make decisions in complex legal situations, analyze non-standard cases, and apply legal knowledge in practice.

No Nationwide Change – Yet

Despite the institute's decision, it is important to note that no university in Russia has officially abolished final qualifying theses because of artificial intelligence. Under current Russian higher education regulations, writing and defending a final qualifying thesis remains a mandatory graduation requirement.

However, the future of traditional diploma projects has become the subject of extensive discussion across the country's higher education system during May and June 2026.

On May 27, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov suggested that written diploma projects could eventually be replaced by oral examinations. According to the minister, the share of AI-generated content in students' final qualifying works has increased from 9% to 42% over the past three years, exceeding 60% in information technology and economics programs.

On June 29, speaking at the forum AI Technologies in Higher Education, Falkov stated that diploma and term papers had largely ceased to fulfill their intended purpose of evaluating students' knowledge.

Growing Debate Over AI in Universities

The discussion has also attracted attention beyond academia. Earlier, Vladislav Grib, Deputy Secretary of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, proposed abolishing diploma and term papers altogether.

Describing the current situation as absurd, Grib remarked: "Artificial intelligence writes the thesis, while instructors evaluate it using another AI."

The debate reflects a broader challenge facing universities worldwide as generative AI increasingly transforms traditional methods of assessing academic achievement. Higher education institutions are now exploring new ways to measure students' analytical thinking, practical skills, and professional judgment in an era where sophisticated AI systems can produce high-quality written work within minutes.