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Russia Introduces New Beer Beverage Standard with Lower Foam Requirements

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A new interstate GOST standard regulating beer beverages has entered into force in Russia, introducing revised quality requirements, updated testing methods, and new provisions aimed at verifying product authenticity. The standard was approved by Rosstandart and replaces previous technical requirements for this category of alcoholic beverages.

A glass of beer
Photo: unsplash.com by monica di loxley is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
A glass of beer

One of the most notable changes concerns foam characteristics. Under the new GOST, the minimum foam height has been reduced from 30 millimeters to 15 millimeters, while the minimum foam stability has been lowered from three minutes to one minute. Previously, beer beverages containing juice and non-alcoholic beer beverages were required to maintain a foam height of at least 20 millimeters and foam stability of at least one minute.

Updated Production Requirements

The new standard also establishes an allowable deviation of ±0.5% for the declared alcohol-by-volume (ABV) content of beer beverages, excluding non-alcoholic varieties.

According to the document, beer beverages must contain at least 40% beer or wort produced from brewing malt, with malt-based wort accounting for no less than 40% of the total raw materials used. Manufacturers may add fruit, vegetable, herbal, spice, or other flavoring ingredients that are not permitted in the production of traditional beer.

Unlike conventional beer, beer beverages are also allowed to contain larger quantities of sugar-containing ingredients. Traditional beer production in Russia limits the use of sugar-containing products to no more than 2% of the recipe.

Greater Variety and Enhanced Quality Control

The updated GOST recognizes the wide variety of beer beverages available on the market. Their appearance, color, aroma, and flavor depend on the ingredients used, which may include fruit juices, tomato products, vegetables, fruit purées, herbs, and spices. As a result, manufacturers may produce beverages with fruity, berry, spicy, sweet, sour, or mildly salty flavor profiles, while specific sensory characteristics are determined by each producer's own recipe and production process.

According to Rosstandart, the new interstate standard was developed to support implementation of the Eurasian Economic Union's Technical Regulation on the Safety of Alcoholic Products.

The document also incorporates new interstate laboratory standards for detecting sweeteners, synthetic colorings, preservatives, verifying product authenticity, and identifying counterfeit or adulterated beer beverages in cases of quality disputes or regulatory inspections.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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