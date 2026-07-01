Russian Sailor Warns Travelers of Alleged Drug Smuggling Scheme at Sri Lanka Airport

A Russian sailor has warned fellow travelers about what he believes could be a drug smuggling scheme involving passengers' checked luggage at an airport in Sri Lanka.

Photo: Openverse by dmytrok, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/ Airport luggage truck

Roman, a 43-year-old chief engineer in a ship's engine department, suspects that airport employees may have used passengers' baggage to transport narcotics while they were traveling to other countries, Baza Telegram channel said.

Unusual Discovery After Returning Home

Several days ago, Roman completed his work assignment in the South Asian country and flew to Moscow via Dubai. After unpacking his luggage at home, he noticed bleach stains on one of his T-shirts.

According to Roman, he had neither washed the garment nor transported any household chemicals in his suitcase, leading him to suspect that someone may have wrapped a package containing narcotics in his clothing after soaking it with bleach.

He believes the package may have been removed by accomplices during his layover in Dubai before he continued his journey to Russia.

Expert Comments on the Alleged Method

Dog handler Nadezhda Kreditskaya said that the smell of household chemicals can indeed reduce the effectiveness of service dogs trained to detect narcotics in travelers' luggage. However, she emphasized that such a method does not guarantee successful transportation of illegal drugs between countries.

The claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from Sri Lankan authorities regarding the alleged scheme.

Earlier, authorities reported a separate drug trafficking case involving a flight attendant who arrived on an international flight carrying one kilogram of heroin in her luggage. Thai customs officers stopped the woman after baggage screening revealed suspicious anomalies inside her suitcase.