The international NextWave Awards (NWA) has officially announced the winners of its 2026 edition. Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving expert screening, shortlist selection, public project presentations, and a final vote conducted by an international jury panel, this year's laureates have now been revealed.

Photo: mos.ru by No author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Forum

In only two years, NextWave Awards has established itself as one of the most distinguished international initiatives dedicated to recognizing professionals whose ideas, innovations, and projects deliver measurable impact within their industries while helping define new standards of professional excellence. The award honors demonstrated achievement supported by tangible results and validated through meaningful implementation in real-world environments.

For the 2026 season, the competition attracted 765 applications from across the globe. The expert council united highly respected specialists from Mexico, the United States, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, India, and numerous other countries, ensuring a process defined by independence, objectivity, and broad international expertise.

According to members of the jury, the work presented by this year's winners reflected qualities that are becoming increasingly vital within the global professional landscape: strategic thinking, innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the ability to develop solutions capable of generating long-term impact across entire industries.

“Behind every project we evaluated this year stood years of dedication, experimentation, and professional development. What ultimately distinguished the winners, however, was one defining characteristic: their solutions extend far beyond local achievements. They introduce new ways of thinking and practical models that can be adapted and scaled across industries and across borders. It is precisely such professionals who become catalysts for global transformation.” — Ekaterina Marinenko, Member of the Expert Council

“The NextWave Awards represents far more than recognition of professional excellence — it reflects the way business models are evolving, markets are transforming, and a new generation of leaders is emerging.” — Galyna Kaliuk, Jury Member

“International awards play an essential role in the development of professional communities. They create an environment built on trust, knowledge exchange, and the recognition of best practices.” — Ilya Levin, Member of the Expert Council

Winners of NextWave Awards 2026

Sustainable Business Model — Serhii Levchenko

Choreographer of the Year — Pavlo Yevtushenko

Data Analytics and Trustworthy Experimentation — Ivan Petrov

Digital Marketer of the Year — Rauf Bakhshiev

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning — Pranay Raj Kanakala

International Project Legal Support — Anastasiia Milchakova

Concept Artist of the Year — Andrei Skorseze

Innovative Event Producer — Anna Chapek

Scale-up of the Year — Nikita Berezutski

Fintech Revolution — Mikhail Kashurin

And many other outstanding professionals

The complete list of winners can be viewed on the official website:

“For me, this award confirms that sustainable business models are evolving from a market trend into a necessary foundation for the long-term growth and resilience of companies,” said Serhii Levchenko.

Pavlo Yevtushenko noted that choreography is a universal language of beauty requiring no translation and emphasized the importance of international recognition for creative industries.

"It is a great honor for me to be recognized among talented professionals from around the world. Awards like this help creative industries grow and discover new opportunities for development," he said.

Ivan Petrov highlighted the growing role of objective analytics, reliable experimentation, and evidence-based decision-making in modern organizations.

Rauf Bakhshiev emphasized that modern marketing has expanded beyond communication alone and now influences products, brands, and entire markets.

"Successful digital transformation is built not only on technology, but also on the ability to unite engineering expertise, innovation, and business goals. I am honored to be recognized among professionals who help their organizations implement solutions that transform working methods and create long-term value," said Pranay Raj Kanakala, winner in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

Anastasiia Milchakova emphasized the importance of legal expertise in ensuring the successful implementation of international initiatives.

Andrei Skorseze described concept art as the first step in building new worlds, narratives, and visual universes.

"Concept art is the first step toward creating new worlds, stories, and visual universes. It is especially gratifying when creative work receives international recognition among representatives of different industries," Skorseze said.

The organizers emphasized that the mission of NextWave Awards is to identify and support professionals whose work contributes meaningfully to international industry development. The initiative continues to cultivate a global community of changemakers by bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, creators, and executives who are defining the practices of tomorrow.

The organizing committee described the 2026 season as a significant milestone marked by strong international representation and projects producing visible impact across industries:

“The 2026 season was an important milestone in the development of NextWave Awards. We saw a high level of competition, strong international representation, and projects that are genuinely making a noticeable impact on their industries. We thank all participants, finalists, and members of the expert council for their trust and their contribution to the growth of the professional community. This autumn, NextWave Awards will open applications for NWA 2027, and we are confident that the next competition cycle will introduce new names and new success stories,” representatives for the organizing committee of NextWave Awards noted.

The international standing of NextWave Awards is reflected not only in the geographical diversity of its participants and experts but also in its extensive media support network.

Media partners include leading political, business, and industry publications such as Nuz, an online outlet known for its commitment to objective journalism, factual accuracy, and editorial independence, with an audience of about half a million unique users. Another media partner is Pravda.Ru, one of the oldest and most frequently cited Russian online publications, operating since 1999. The project is also supported by specialized media in business, finance, art, and the creative industries, including Melon Rich, FINANCE-TIMES, and other international and sector-specific platforms.