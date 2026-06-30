Black and Green Tea Sales Decline in Russia as Alternative Drinks Gain Popularity

Retail tea sales in Russia dropped significantly during the first five months of the year, signaling a shift in consumer behavior despite relatively stable prices. Market data suggests that traditional tea varieties continue to lose ground while alternative products attract growing interest.

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Traditional Tea Categories Show Falling Demand

According to data from cash register equipment and software provider Evotor, every major tea category recorded lower sales compared with the same period last year.

Black tea posted an 11 percent decline year over year, while green tea fell by nine percent and herbal tea dropped by ten percent.

Tea bags showed stronger resilience than loose-leaf products. Green tea bags recorded only a one percent decline, while loose black tea experienced the sharpest drop, falling by 15 percent.

The decrease does not appear linked to pricing pressure. Analysts noted that tea prices increased only slightly over the past year, rising between 0.2 and 1.7 percent.

Alternative Tea Products Gain Momentum

The Association of Retail Trade Companies, which represents major grocery retailers, reported that wholesale prices for black tea actually declined by approximately ten percent over the past year.

Industry representatives attributed the decrease largely to a stronger ruble, which allowed importers and retailers to purchase products at lower costs.

Alexander Borisov, chief executive of tea and coffee producer K-Grand, suggested that declining interest in traditional tea reflects a broader global trend. He argued that brands now maintain sales mainly by expanding product variety and introducing new categories.

Market figures appear to support that view. Evotor reported a 57 percent increase in sales of alternative tea products over the last year, including drinks such as matcha and pu-erh.

Coffee Sales Also Move Lower

The shift away from traditional tea does not necessarily indicate stronger demand for coffee. Data from Check Index, operated by fiscal data company Platform OFD, showed that coffee sales also declined by 13 percent compared with the previous year.

Analysts noted that rising coffee prices may have influenced purchasing decisions, as price growth in that category outpaced overall inflation.

Russian consumers increasingly choose to prepare coffee at home rather than buy ready-made beverages outside.