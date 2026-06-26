Moscow Surgeons Save Toddler After Removing Plastic Object From Airway

Doctors at the Morozov Children's City Clinical Hospital in Moscow have saved the life of an 18-month-old child after performing emergency surgery to remove a foreign object from the toddler's airway.

Photo: mos.ru by Press Service of the Mayor and Government of Moscow., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Doctors working

According to the Moscow Department of Health, the child's mother called emergency medical services after noticing that her son had choked on a foreign object and was struggling to breathe.

Emergency Surgery Removes Plastic Fragment

The child was rushed to the hospital, where surgeons carried out an emergency procedure and successfully extracted a fragment of a plastic baseboard from his airway.

Thoracic surgeon Oleg Topilin explained that airway obstruction in young children can become life-threatening in a very short period of time.

"In young children, a foreign object can completely block the airway in as little as an hour. In situations like this, every minute counts,” Topilin said.

Child Makes Full Recovery

Hospital officials reported that the child's condition stabilized completely following the operation.

After receiving the necessary medical care and observation, the toddler was discharged home under the supervision of healthcare specialists.

The case highlights the importance of seeking immediate medical attention whenever a young child is suspected of inhaling or choking on a foreign object, as prompt treatment can be critical to preventing life-threatening complications.

Earlier, doctors in Dolgoprudny, outside Moscow, also reported successfully saving a man with a transplanted heart after he suffered a heart attack.