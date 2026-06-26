World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Surgeons Save Toddler After Removing Plastic Object From Airway

Society

Doctors at the Morozov Children's City Clinical Hospital in Moscow have saved the life of an 18-month-old child after performing emergency surgery to remove a foreign object from the toddler's airway.

Doctors working
Photo: mos.ru by Press Service of the Mayor and Government of Moscow., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Doctors working

According to the Moscow Department of Health, the child's mother called emergency medical services after noticing that her son had choked on a foreign object and was struggling to breathe.

Emergency Surgery Removes Plastic Fragment

The child was rushed to the hospital, where surgeons carried out an emergency procedure and successfully extracted a fragment of a plastic baseboard from his airway.

Thoracic surgeon Oleg Topilin explained that airway obstruction in young children can become life-threatening in a very short period of time.

"In young children, a foreign object can completely block the airway in as little as an hour. In situations like this, every minute counts,” Topilin said.

Child Makes Full Recovery

Hospital officials reported that the child's condition stabilized completely following the operation.

After receiving the necessary medical care and observation, the toddler was discharged home under the supervision of healthcare specialists.

The case highlights the importance of seeking immediate medical attention whenever a young child is suspected of inhaling or choking on a foreign object, as prompt treatment can be critical to preventing life-threatening complications.

Earlier, doctors in Dolgoprudny, outside Moscow, also reported successfully saving a man with a transplanted heart after he suffered a heart attack.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Berliner Zeitung: Ursula von der Leyen Faces Probe Over Confidential Messages With Zelensky
World
Berliner Zeitung: Ursula von der Leyen Faces Probe Over Confidential Messages With Zelensky
Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia
World
Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia
Mediterranean Tanker Interception Highlights France's New Plans
World
Mediterranean Tanker Interception Highlights France's New Plans
Popular
Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia

The Kremlin has dismissed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump authorized deeper Ukrainian strikes into Russia, while Russian officials continue to accuse Washington and London of supporting Kyiv’s military operations through intelligence assistance.

Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia
US Rejects Anchorage Understandings as Moscow Reassesses Strategy on Ukraine
US Rejects Anchorage Understandings as Moscow Reassesses Strategy on Ukraine
Photo Pop Psy-Op at G7 - Italy Outrage & Public Gullibility
Mediterranean Tanker Interception Highlights France's New Plans
Photo Pop Psy-Op at G7 - Italy Outrage & Public Gullibility Guy Somerset US Rejects Anchorage Understandings as Moscow Reassesses Strategy on Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oil, Politics, and American Games: What Remains of Venezuela Six Months After US Invasion Daria Mitina
Belarus President Lukashenko Reveals Secret Contacts With Zelensky’s Representatives
Russia Aims to Disrupt Ukrainian Military Logistics Through Strikes on Fuel Infrastructure
Catastrophic Damage: Deadly Venezuela Quake Marks Country’s Most Powerful Seismic Event Since 1900
Catastrophic Damage: Deadly Venezuela Quake Marks Country’s Most Powerful Seismic Event Since 1900
Last materials
Moscow Surgeons Save Toddler After Removing Plastic Object From Airway
Top Swimwear Trends for Summer 2026: Polka Dots and Apple Green Take Center Stage
Bella Hadid Shares Emotional Health Update Amid Ongoing Battle With Lyme Disease
Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov Dies at 73
Russian Official Seeks Lower Criminal Responsibility Age and Stronger School Safety Measures
Russia Welcomes US Mediation as Macron Questions Washington's Neutrality
State of Emergency Declared in Crimea and Sevastopol Amid Energy Supply Crisis
Photo Pop Psy-Op at G7 - Italy Outrage & Public Gullibility
Mediterranean Tanker Interception Highlights France's New Plans
Russia Aims to Disrupt Ukrainian Military Logistics Through Strikes on Fuel Infrastructure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.