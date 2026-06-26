Bella Hadid Shares Emotional Health Update Amid Ongoing Battle With Lyme Disease

American supermodel of Palestinian and Dutch descent Bella Hadid has revealed new details about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, opening up about another painful flare-up that has significantly affected her daily life.

Photo: Photo from Bella Hadid's personal Instagram account by Bella Hadid's personal Instagram account Bella Hadid

In a series of emotional posts on her socialal media page, the 29-year-old model broke down in tears while describing her current condition. Hadid admitted that she now spends most of the day sleeping because her symptoms have intensified, adding that the medical recommendations she has received have not provided enough relief.

Hadid has spoken publicly about Lyme disease for years and has become one of the world's most recognizable advocates for raising awareness of the illness. She was first diagnosed in 2012 alongside her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid. Since then, she has endured years of treatment, recurring symptoms, and periods of recovery followed by debilitating flare-ups.

More Than a Decade of Living With Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused primarily by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. When diagnosed early, the disease can usually be treated successfully with antibiotics. However, some patients continue to experience lingering symptoms even after completing treatment, a condition often referred to as Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS).

Throughout her career, Hadid has repeatedly described how the illness has affected nearly every aspect of her life. She has spoken about waking up with severe fatigue, muscle and joint pain, brain fog, headaches, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and overwhelming exhaustion. During severe flare-ups, even routine daily activities become physically demanding.

Despite these challenges, Hadid has continued working as one of the fashion industry's most successful models, appearing on international runways and magazine covers while managing her health behind the scenes. In 2023, she temporarily stepped away from modeling to focus on intensive treatment and recovery before gradually returning to work.

Recognizing the Symptoms

Lyme disease often begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic circular skin rash known as erythema migrans. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, nervous system, and heart.

People living with long-term complications may experience persistent fatigue, joint pain, cognitive difficulties often described as "brain fog," sleep disturbances, numbness or tingling in the limbs, mood changes, and reduced physical endurance. The severity and duration of symptoms vary widely from person to person.

Living With a Chronic Condition

Although there is no universal cure for persistent Lyme disease symptoms, many patients manage their condition through a combination of medical care, regular monitoring, adequate rest, balanced nutrition, physical therapy, stress management, and carefully paced daily activity. Treatment plans differ depending on the patient's symptoms and overall health, making ongoing communication with healthcare professionals essential.

By sharing her experiences openly, Hadid has helped bring greater public attention to the realities of living with a chronic illness. Her latest update highlights that even after more than a decade of treatment, flare-ups can still occur, reminding patients and their families that recovery is often a long-term journey rather than a straightforward process.