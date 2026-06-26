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Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov Dies at 73

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Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov has died at the age of 73, according to an announcement by the VTB United League.

Sergei Ivanov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Press service of the Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergei Ivanov

The statement did not specify the cause of death. The organization extended its condolences to Ivanov's family and loved ones.

Ivanov served as the honorary president of the VTB United League, one of the leading professional basketball competitions in the region.

Long Career in Russia's Government and Security Establishment

In February this year, Ivanov stepped down at his own request from the position of the Russian president's special representative for environmental protection, ecology and transport.

He served as Russia's defense minister from 2001 to 2007 and later headed the Presidential Administration from 2011 to 2016.

During the 2007 presidential succession process, Ivanov was widely regarded as the leading rival to Dmitry Medvedev for the ruling party's presidential nomination.

Ivanov held the rank of colonel general in the reserve and occupied several senior government positions throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

His previous appointments included deputy director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), secretary of Russia's Security Council and deputy prime minister.

Putin Sends Condolences to Ivanov's Family

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin deeply mourns Ivanov's passing and has already sent a telegram expressing his condolences to the former defense minister's family.

Peskov stated that the Russian president extended his sympathies to Ivanov's relatives following the news of his death.

Ivanov remained one of the most prominent figures in Russia's political and security leadership for more than two decades, serving in several of the country's highest-ranking government positions.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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