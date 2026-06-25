Apple’s Removal of VK Apps Sparks Claims of Fear Over Russian Technology

Apple's decision to remove VK applications from the App Store has triggered a new wave of criticism in Russia, with public officials and technology experts offering competing explanations for the move.

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Members of Russia's Public Chamber and representatives of the digital industry argue that the removal reflects growing pressure on Russian technology companies and raises concerns about the future of domestic services on foreign platforms.

Several VK applications disappeared from the App Store on June 25, including VK Music, VK Messenger and VK Video. Later, Apple's marketplace also removed the main VK application.

VK representatives stated that Apple removed the services without prior warning and acted unilaterally.

Russian Officials Accuse Apple of Digital Discrimination

Evgeny Masharov, a member of Russia's Public Chamber, suggested that Apple's decision reflects concerns about the growing competitiveness of Russian digital products.

According to Masharov, VK has become a leading technology company whose innovations increasingly challenge foreign competitors in the digital space.

"VK is an example of leadership, and Apple has effectively demonstrated its fear of our innovations in the information environment through this decision,” he said.

Masharov also argued that Apple risks weakening its position in the Russian market as a result of such actions.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, described the removal of VK applications as an example of digital discrimination. He claimed that Apple has consistently increased pressure on Russia's digital ecosystem by gradually removing various domestic applications from the App Store.

Experts Point to Possible Corporate Dispute

At the same time, some industry experts believe the situation may stem from a commercial dispute rather than purely political considerations.

German Klimenko, chairman of the Foundation for Digital Economy Development, suggested that disagreements between Apple and VK could have contributed to the removal of the applications.

In comments to NSN, Klimenko noted that tensions surrounding restrictions on payments to the American company inside Russia may have played a role.

He described Apple's actions as unusual, pointing out that the corporation rarely takes such severe measures against major market participants. According to the expert, Apple has traditionally provided explanations when removing applications, while official clarification remains limited in the current case.

Future of Russian Digital Services Remains Uncertain

Klimenko also suggested that changes in Apple's approach to sanctions compliance could have influenced the company's decision. However, he stressed that the exact reasons remain unclear.

The expert acknowledged that other major Russian digital platforms could theoretically face similar challenges in the future, although he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

In his view, the situation currently resembles a dispute between two large technology companies rather than a broader campaign against Russia's digital sector.

Klimenko added that the next stage of the conflict will likely depend on whether Apple and VK can reach a compromise and clarify the circumstances surrounding the removal of the applications.