World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Belarus President Lukashenko Reveals Secret Contacts With Zelensky’s Representatives
Massive Earthquake Strikes Venezuela as Fears Grow Death Toll Could Reach 100,000
Russia Accuses Apple of Political Motives After Several Popular Apps Vanish From App Store
Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia
US Treasury Chief Suggests Russia Could Return to Dollar System After Ukraine Conflict
Trolleybus Cleaner Sentenced After Colleague Grabs His Private Parts Following Workplace Fight
Berliner Zeitung: Ursula von der Leyen Faces Probe Over Confidential Messages With Zelensky
Video Shows Russian Forces Destroying New US-Made MAAWLR Air Defense System in Ukraine
Why Russia Has Not Targeted Ukraine’s Presidential Office in Kyiv

Apple’s Removal of VK Apps Sparks Claims of Fear Over Russian Technology

Society

Apple's decision to remove VK applications from the App Store has triggered a new wave of criticism in Russia, with public officials and technology experts offering competing explanations for the move.

iPhone closeup
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Thom Bradley is licensed under Free
iPhone closeup

Members of Russia's Public Chamber and representatives of the digital industry argue that the removal reflects growing pressure on Russian technology companies and raises concerns about the future of domestic services on foreign platforms.

Several VK applications disappeared from the App Store on June 25, including VK Music, VK Messenger and VK Video. Later, Apple's marketplace also removed the main VK application.

VK representatives stated that Apple removed the services without prior warning and acted unilaterally.

Russian Officials Accuse Apple of Digital Discrimination

Evgeny Masharov, a member of Russia's Public Chamber, suggested that Apple's decision reflects concerns about the growing competitiveness of Russian digital products.

According to Masharov, VK has become a leading technology company whose innovations increasingly challenge foreign competitors in the digital space.

"VK is an example of leadership, and Apple has effectively demonstrated its fear of our innovations in the information environment through this decision,” he said.

Masharov also argued that Apple risks weakening its position in the Russian market as a result of such actions.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, described the removal of VK applications as an example of digital discrimination. He claimed that Apple has consistently increased pressure on Russia's digital ecosystem by gradually removing various domestic applications from the App Store.

Experts Point to Possible Corporate Dispute

At the same time, some industry experts believe the situation may stem from a commercial dispute rather than purely political considerations.

German Klimenko, chairman of the Foundation for Digital Economy Development, suggested that disagreements between Apple and VK could have contributed to the removal of the applications.

In comments to NSN, Klimenko noted that tensions surrounding restrictions on payments to the American company inside Russia may have played a role.

He described Apple's actions as unusual, pointing out that the corporation rarely takes such severe measures against major market participants. According to the expert, Apple has traditionally provided explanations when removing applications, while official clarification remains limited in the current case.

Future of Russian Digital Services Remains Uncertain

Klimenko also suggested that changes in Apple's approach to sanctions compliance could have influenced the company's decision. However, he stressed that the exact reasons remain unclear.

The expert acknowledged that other major Russian digital platforms could theoretically face similar challenges in the future, although he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

In his view, the situation currently resembles a dispute between two large technology companies rather than a broader campaign against Russia's digital sector.

Klimenko added that the next stage of the conflict will likely depend on whether Apple and VK can reach a compromise and clarify the circumstances surrounding the removal of the applications.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Pentagon Hawk Steps Down Ahead of NATO Summit Raises Questions About Future Direction
Americas
Pentagon Hawk Steps Down Ahead of NATO Summit Raises Questions About Future Direction
Massive Earthquake Strikes Venezuela as Fears Grow Death Toll Could Reach 100,000
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive Earthquake Strikes Venezuela as Fears Grow Death Toll Could Reach 100,000
Popular
Video Shows Russian Forces Destroying New US-Made MAAWLR Air Defense System in Ukraine

Russian forces claim to have destroyed a newly introduced American-made MAAWLR short-range air defense system used by Ukrainian forces during a drone strike in the Kharkiv region.

Video Shows Russian Forces Destroying New US-Made MAAWLR Air Defense System in Ukraine
Why Russia Has Not Targeted Ukraine’s Presidential Office in Kyiv
Why Russia Has Not Targeted Ukraine’s Presidential Office in Kyiv
Berliner Zeitung: Ursula von der Leyen Faces Probe Over Confidential Messages With Zelensky
Kremlin Reacts to Rumors of South Ossetia’s Possible Accession to Russia
Russian Cartoons Conquer the World: Masha and the Bear Expands to More Than 100 Countries Lyuba Lulko Oil, Politics, and American Games: What Remains of Venezuela Six Months After US Invasion Daria Mitina Pirate Ship 'Trump's America': Sad Story About Depletion of US Missile Stockpile Andrey Mihayloff
Pentagon Hawk Steps Down Ahead of NATO Summit Raises Questions About Future Direction
Oil, Politics, and American Games: What Remains of Venezuela Six Months After US Invasion
US Treasury Chief Suggests Russia Could Return to Dollar System After Ukraine Conflict
US Treasury Chief Suggests Russia Could Return to Dollar System After Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Belarus President Lukashenko Reveals Secret Contacts With Zelensky’s Representatives
Apple’s Removal of VK Apps Sparks Claims of Fear Over Russian Technology
Massive Earthquake Strikes Venezuela as Fears Grow Death Toll Could Reach 100,000
Russia Accuses Apple of Political Motives After Several Popular Apps Vanish From App Store
Kremlin Reacts to Reports About Trump's Approval to Strike Deep Into Russia
Russian Cartoons Conquer the World: Masha and the Bear Expands to More Than 100 Countries
Oil, Politics, and American Games: What Remains of Venezuela Six Months After US Invasion
Pentagon Hawk Steps Down Ahead of NATO Summit Raises Questions About Future Direction
US Treasury Chief Suggests Russia Could Return to Dollar System After Ukraine Conflict
Trolleybus Cleaner Sentenced After Colleague Grabs His Private Parts Following Workplace Fight
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.