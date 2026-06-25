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Russia Accuses Apple of Political Motives After Several Popular Apps Vanish From App Store

Society

Russia's Ministry of Digital Development has described Apple's removal of VK Holding applications from the App Store as a politically motivated decision, arguing that the US-based technology giant failed to provide a valid legal basis for the action.

Apple Corp.
Photo: flickr.com by Brandon Daniel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Apple Corp.

According to the ministry, Apple has not presented any substantiated explanation linking the affected applications to sanctions restrictions. Officials stated that legal assessments, including reviews conducted by American law firms, found no grounds that would justify blocking VK services.

The ministry also accused Apple of ignoring the social importance of the removed applications, many of which provide communication tools and public information services used by millions of people.

VK Apps Disappear From App Store Without Explanation

On June 25, Apple removed several VK-owned applications from the App Store without publicly explaining the decision. Users lost the ability to download services including Dzen, VK Video, VK Messenger, VK Music and VK Dating.

Later in the day, Odnoklassniki (Classmates) social network also disappeared from the platform. Approximately one hour afterward, Apple removed the flagship VKontakte application as well.

VK representatives stressed that the company itself has never been subject to sanctions and has not appeared on international sanctions lists.

"VK has never been under sanctions and has never appeared on sanctions lists, which numerous opinions from international and American legal experts confirm. Apple has long possessed all necessary legal documentation and information. Nevertheless, Apple unilaterally removed VK applications without warning,” the company said.

VK added that applications already installed on Apple devices would continue to function. However, users will no longer receive push notifications through those services.

Russian Authorities Demand Clarification

The Ministry of Digital Development argued that Apple's actions may represent unfair competition designed to protect foreign platforms that increasingly face competition from Russian alternatives.

Officials also pointed to Apple's alleged failure to comply with Russian legislation regarding default search engine selection and the installation of domestic application marketplaces on Apple devices. The ministry has asked Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service to review the situation as quickly as possible.

Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, criticized the move and called on Apple to explain its decision.

"The company should explain why it continues depriving millions of people of access to familiar services-first banking, then transportation, and now communication platforms. This is information warfare in its purest form,” Gorelkin wrote.

Kremlin Raises Concerns Over Apple's Reliability

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the removal of VK applications raises broader questions about Apple's reliability as a provider of commercial services.

He noted that Apple has previously removed Russian-developed applications from the Russian App Store, including the Max messaging application earlier this month.

According to Peskov, Russian authorities intend to contact Apple and request formal clarification before making further decisions regarding future cooperation with the company.

"Explanations from the corporation will certainly be required. If such explanations are not provided, appropriate conclusions regarding further interaction with the company will have to be drawn,” Peskov said.

He added that Apple's decision affects not only users inside Russia but also Russian-speaking audiences abroad who actively use VK services. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the interests of tens of millions of people have been impacted.

Asked about alternatives, Peskov suggested that consumers could switch to Android-based devices or use domestic alternatives to the affected services.

Apple's own transparency report shows that 1,213 applications were removed from the Russian App Store in 2025. The company maintains that it removes applications only when government authorities require it to do so. For comparison, Apple removed 171 applications in Russia during 2024, 12 in 2023 and seven in 2022.

Earlier this month, the Max messaging application also disappeared from the App Store and remains unavailable for download on Apple devices.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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