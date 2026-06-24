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Trolleybus Cleaner Sentenced After Colleague Grabs His Private Parts Following Workplace Fight

Society

A trolleybus cleaner in Novosibirsk has been sentenced after a workplace dispute with a colleague ended in a fatal incident, according to Mash Siberia Telegram channel.

A trolleybus in Nalchik
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Тимур Курилов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
A trolleybus in Nalchik

The incident reportedly took place at a depot in the city's Dzerzhinsky District.

According to the report, the man was cleaning the interior of a trolleybus when the woman approached him.

An argument broke out between the two employees. The woman allegedly attempted to splash him with water from a bucket, and the confrontation escalated into a physical struggle.

During the altercation, she reportedly pushed him onto a seat and grabbed his genitals.

The man later stated that, reacting to the pain, he struck her in the forehead with his head.

Woman Collapsed After Leaving the Vehicle

Following the incident, the woman exited the trolleybus. She subsequently lost consciousness and never regained it.

Authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The court later found the man guilty in connection with the incident. He received a sentence of one year and two months in prison.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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