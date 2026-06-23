$10 Million Bombardier Business Jet Damaged at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

A Bombardier Global Express XRS business jet valued at approximately $10 million (more than 700 million rubles [$8.9 million]) was damaged at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

Photo: t.me/svo_online by Пресс-служба аэропорта "Шереметьево", https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sheremetyevo airport

The incident occurred while the aircraft, operated by the airline Severo-Zapad, was being towed into a hangar.

Aircraft Sustains Structural Damage During Towing Operation

According to Baza Telegram channel, the business jet collided with a ventilation shaft while being moved.

The impact caused a 55-millimeter crack to form on the aircraft.

In addition, a static discharge wick began to deteriorate, while the composite wingtip fairing showed signs of delamination.

Cracks also appeared on both the upper and lower panels of the aircraft.

Although the damage was assessed as non-critical, repairs are expected to take several months.

The aircraft has been removed from service and is currently grounded.

Rare Aircraft on the Russian Market

According to the source, the business jet was manufactured in 2011 and represents a relatively rare model on the Russian market.

The cabin can accommodate up to 19 passengers.

For most of its operational life, the aircraft was based in China before being acquired by a Russian company at the end of 2024.

Prior to the incident, the aircraft was available for charter at a rate of 660,000 rubles (approximately $8,400) per flight hour.

In May, it reportedly operated several flights between Moscow and Istanbul.

Previous Business Jet Incident

In March, another business jet attracted attention after becoming covered with a gray substance while landing at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport.

Maintenance personnel discovered the substance during a routine post-flight inspection of the aircraft.