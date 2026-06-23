World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Voronezh Declares Three Days of Mourning After Deadly Missile Attack

Society

A three-day period of mourning has been declared in Russia's Voronezh Region following the missile attack that claimed the lives of five people on June 22.

Mourning candles
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by KoS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Mourning candles

Governor Alexander Gusev announced that state flags will fly at half-mast across the region from June 23 to June 25.

Regional cultural institutions and broadcasting companies have been advised to adjust their programming schedules and refrain from holding entertainment events during the mourning period.

"Of course, there are no words capable of easing the pain felt by the families and loved ones of those we lost on June 22, 2026. All of us in Voronezh mourn together with them. Messages of sympathy are arriving from other regions as well. I thank our fellow citizens for such human solidarity and support during this difficult time," Gusev said.

Festival Cancelled After Attack

Authorities in Voronezh have also cancelled a roller-ski festival that had been scheduled to take place on July 4.

Chairman of the Voronezh City Duma Yuri Matuzov said the event was called off following the missile strike. He added that the operational situation in the region remains difficult.

"I believe that after this tragedy, festive events, even sporting ones, are inappropriate. The operational situation also remains difficult," Matuzov wrote.

Attack and Damage Assessment

Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Voronezh during the daytime on June 22.

Officials have not publicly identified the weapons used in the strike. However, military correspondents and defense bloggers have suggested that Storm Shadow cruise missiles or new American-made ERAM missiles may have been involved.

For his part, Governor Alexander Gusev reported that air-defense systems intercepted several high-speed aerial targets.

The attack damaged a building belonging to one of the city's enterprises, as well as vehicles, and the facades and windows of several apartment buildings.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Germany to Deploy 5,000 Troops Near Belarus Border as NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank
World
Germany to Deploy 5,000 Troops Near Belarus Border as NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank
Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond
Columnists
Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond
Cuba Moves Toward Market Economy as Government Unveils Historic Reforms
Americas
Cuba Moves Toward Market Economy as Government Unveils Historic Reforms
Popular
Russian Space Facility Targeted in Mass UAV Raid While Missile Attack Hits Voronezh

Ukraine reportedly targeted a major Russian space communications facility near Moscow and industrial enterprises in Voronezh during a new wave of long-range attacks.

Russian Space Facility Targeted in Mass UAV Raid While Missile Attack Hits Voronezh
UK Political Shake-Up: What Does Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Have on Ukraine?
UK Political Shake-Up: What Does Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Have on Ukraine?
Russian Nuclear Doctrine Limits Use of Strategic Weapons to Extreme Scenarios
Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond
Ukraine and NATO Launch Initiative to Target Russian Airfields Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine Signals Ceasefire Rethink and Issues Warning to UN Security Council Lyuba Lulko Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond Guy Somerset
Cuba Moves Toward Market Economy as Government Unveils Historic Reforms
Germany to Deploy 5,000 Troops Near Belarus Border as NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank
Russia Moves to Tackle Fuel Shortages as Gasoline and Diesel Prices Surge
Russia Moves to Tackle Fuel Shortages as Gasoline and Diesel Prices Surge
Last materials
Ukraine and NATO Launch Initiative to Target Russian Airfields
Nearly 100 Homes Damaged After Tornado-Like Whirlwind Hits Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region
Voronezh Declares Three Days of Mourning After Deadly Missile Attack
Ukraine Signals Ceasefire Rethink and Issues Warning to UN Security Council
Anchorage Talks Under Fire as Drone Strikes Reach Deep Into Russian Territory
Putin Says Russia Rejects Western Attempts to Influence Sovereign Nations
Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond
UK Political Shake-Up: What Does Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Have on Ukraine?
Cuba Moves Toward Market Economy as Government Unveils Historic Reforms
Russian Nuclear Doctrine Limits Use of Strategic Weapons to Extreme Scenarios
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.