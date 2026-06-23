Voronezh Declares Three Days of Mourning After Deadly Missile Attack

A three-day period of mourning has been declared in Russia's Voronezh Region following the missile attack that claimed the lives of five people on June 22.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by KoS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mourning candles

Governor Alexander Gusev announced that state flags will fly at half-mast across the region from June 23 to June 25.

Regional cultural institutions and broadcasting companies have been advised to adjust their programming schedules and refrain from holding entertainment events during the mourning period.

"Of course, there are no words capable of easing the pain felt by the families and loved ones of those we lost on June 22, 2026. All of us in Voronezh mourn together with them. Messages of sympathy are arriving from other regions as well. I thank our fellow citizens for such human solidarity and support during this difficult time," Gusev said.

Festival Cancelled After Attack

Authorities in Voronezh have also cancelled a roller-ski festival that had been scheduled to take place on July 4.

Chairman of the Voronezh City Duma Yuri Matuzov said the event was called off following the missile strike. He added that the operational situation in the region remains difficult.

"I believe that after this tragedy, festive events, even sporting ones, are inappropriate. The operational situation also remains difficult," Matuzov wrote.

Attack and Damage Assessment

Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Voronezh during the daytime on June 22.

Officials have not publicly identified the weapons used in the strike. However, military correspondents and defense bloggers have suggested that Storm Shadow cruise missiles or new American-made ERAM missiles may have been involved.

For his part, Governor Alexander Gusev reported that air-defense systems intercepted several high-speed aerial targets.

The attack damaged a building belonging to one of the city's enterprises, as well as vehicles, and the facades and windows of several apartment buildings.