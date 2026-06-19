Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced to 74 Lashes After Performing Without Hijab

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hosseinronaghi, edit by Yann, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight members of her production team have been sentenced to 74 lashes following a performance in which she appeared without a hijab, The Guardian said.

In December 2024, the 29-year-old artist performed the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan during a live broadcast on her YouTube channel. The performance quickly went viral, attracting millions of views. However, Ahmadi appeared on stage without wearing a hijab.

Court Imposes Flogging Sentence

As a result, Ahmadi was sentenced to 74 lashes. A court in Iran's Qom Province also banned the singer from leaving the country; she will not be allowed to engage in artistic activities for two years too.

Authorities found her guilty of offending public morality. The video of the performance was described by officials as "vulgar and immoral content.”

Criminal Case Followed Viral Performance

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian authorities had opened a criminal case against Parastoo Ahmadi and members of her production group after she performed music live without wearing a hijab.

The case drew widespread attention after the online concert gained significant popularity on social media and video-sharing platforms.