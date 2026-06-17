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Uzbek President Delays Government Workday for National Team’s World Cup Debut

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has postponed the start of the working day in government institutions by two hours due to the national team's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the president's press secretary.

Football field
Photo: pxhere.com is licensed under public domain
Football field

"Our president will watch tomorrow's match at home with his family and his grandchildren. He has announced that on June 18 all government organizations will begin work at 10:00 a.m.,” the presidential spokesman said.

Uzbekistan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in its history. The national team will play its opening match against Colombia.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, which corresponds to 7:00 a.m. local time in Uzbekistan.

Historic Moment for Uzbek Football

The 2026 tournament marks Uzbekistan's first appearance at a FIFA World Cup, making the opening match a landmark event for the country's football fans.

The decision to delay the start of the workday reflects the significance of the occasion and the widespread public interest in the national team's debut on football's biggest stage.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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