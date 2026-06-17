Moscow Zoo’s Polar Bear Surprises Visitors With Green-Tinted Fur

A polar bear named Terpey was spotted with greenish fur at the Moscow Zoo. A video showing the animal was published by Novosti Moskvy Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Savin is licensed under FAL Moscow zoo entrance

However, the unusual appearance is considered normal. The fur of polar bears is hollow, and the hairs are filled with air, which helps the animals retain heat. During warmer periods, microscopic algae can settle and grow inside these hollow structures, causing the fur to take on a greenish tint.

This does not indicate illness or any health problems in the animal.

Moscow Zoo's other famous resident celebrates birthday

Earlier, the symbol of the Moscow Zoo, the Pallas's cat Timofey, celebrated his sixth birthday. The cat has now completed his post-winter weight loss period, easily reducing his weight from his winter condition to 3.7 kilograms.

Timofey was born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 11, 2020, at the Novosibirsk Zoo.