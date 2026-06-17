Moscow Woman Wins Compensation After Metro Door Hit Her Back

A Moscow resident has been awarded 112,000 rubles ($1,550) in compensation from the Moscow Metro after a door at Aviamotornaya station struck her in the back, according to the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction, which reported the case on their Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Antares 610, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Aviamotornaya station

The passenger filed a lawsuit following the incident at the station. According to her account, the door accelerated while closing instead of slowing down and struck her in the back.

The woman argued that her injury was caused by a defect in the operation of the equipment.

The court sided with the claimant and ordered the Moscow Metro to pay her 112,000 rubles ($1,550) in compensation.

No further details were provided regarding the nature of the injury or the breakdown of the compensation awarded.