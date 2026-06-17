World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Woman Wins Compensation After Metro Door Hit Her Back

Society

A Moscow resident has been awarded 112,000 rubles ($1,550) in compensation from the Moscow Metro after a door at Aviamotornaya station struck her in the back, according to the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction, which reported the case on their Telegram channel.

Aviamotornaya station
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Antares 610, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Aviamotornaya station

The passenger filed a lawsuit following the incident at the station. According to her account, the door accelerated while closing instead of slowing down and struck her in the back.

The woman argued that her injury was caused by a defect in the operation of the equipment.

The court sided with the claimant and ordered the Moscow Metro to pay her 112,000 rubles ($1,550) in compensation.

No further details were provided regarding the nature of the injury or the breakdown of the compensation awarded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Lukashenko Claims Vatican and Jewish Lobby Misled Putin During 2022 Kyiv Withdrawal
World
Lukashenko Claims Vatican and Jewish Lobby Misled Putin During 2022 Kyiv Withdrawal
Moscow Man Saws Mercedes in Half During Property Dispute With Ex-Wife
Society
Moscow Man Saws Mercedes in Half During Property Dispute With Ex-Wife
Warsaw Demands Drone Technology, but Kyiv Has Nothing Unique to Transfer
World
Warsaw Demands Drone Technology, but Kyiv Has Nothing Unique to Transfer
Popular
Russian Engineers Develop New EW System to Jam Starlink Links Used by Ukrainian Drones

Russian specialists have reportedly developed a new electronic warfare system capable of disrupting Starlink satellite communication channels used by some Ukrainian drones, according to statements from Ukrainian and Russian sources.

Russian Engineers Develop New EW System to Jam Starlink Links Used by Ukrainian Drones
Russian Warship Escorting Tankers Fires Warning Shots Near UK Yacht
Russian Warship Escorting Tankers Fires Warning Shots Near UK Yacht
Lukashenko Claims Vatican and Jewish Lobby Misled Putin During 2022 Kyiv Withdrawal
Russia Deploys New EW System Said to Jam Starlink Communications
Kerch Strait Dispute: Hague Arbitration Rejects Most of Ukraine’s Claims Against Russia Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold Andrey Mihayloff World Ice Cream Day: The Sweet History of the World’s Favorite Frozen Dessert Marina Lebedeva
Guest, Not Host: Zelensky’s G7 Invitation Claim Sparks Questions
Putin’s First Teacher Reveals Which School Subjects He Loved Most
Russian Media Figure Diana Shurygina Faces Criminal Charges Over Explicit Content
Russian Media Figure Diana Shurygina Faces Criminal Charges Over Explicit Content
Last materials
Influential St. Petersburg Businessman Ilya Traber Detained in Russia
Moscow Woman Wins Compensation After Metro Door Hit Her Back
Former Ukrainian Drone Forces Commander Criticizes Flamingo Missile Project
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Bus Carrying Belarusian Youth Football Team
Dramatic Footage Shows Soldier Surviving FPV Drone Attack
Russian Engineers Develop New EW System to Jam Starlink Links Used by Ukrainian Drones
Putin’s First Teacher Reveals Which School Subjects He Loved Most
Russian Warship Escorting Tankers Fires Warning Shots Near UK Yacht
Israel Refuses to Follow the Script Written in Washington
Guest, Not Host: Zelensky’s G7 Invitation Claim Sparks Questions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.