Putin’s First Teacher Reveals Which School Subjects He Loved Most

Vera Gurevich, the first teacher of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has spoken about his academic interests during his school years.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Фото: press service of the Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

According to Gurevich, the future Russian leader was "a pure humanitarian” by nature. She explained that subjects such as chemistry and mathematics were never among his strongest interests.

Instead, Putin showed a clear preference for humanities-related disciplines, particularly history and literature.

"He was a true humanities student through and through,” Gurevich said in an interview with RT, noting that mathematics and chemistry "were not really his subjects.”

She also highlighted Putin's aptitude for learning foreign languages. According to Gurevich, success in language studies requires an excellent memory, a quality she believes he possessed from an early age.

"For that, you need an excellent memory. And he is capable of learning languages, very capable,” she noted.

Strong Interest in History and Literature

Gurevich recalled that history and literature were among Putin's favorite subjects during his school years. These disciplines attracted his attention far more than the natural sciences and reflected his broader intellectual interests.

She emphasized that his ability to absorb and retain information contributed to his success in the humanities and in foreign-language studies.

A Quiet but Influential Leader

Earlier, Gurevich also shared her memories of Putin's role among his classmates. She described him as a reserved leader who did not seek attention or try to place himself at the center of events.

According to her, despite his quiet demeanor, he was widely regarded as a leader within the group.

Gurevich noted that Putin never felt the need to showcase himself publicly, yet his classmates naturally viewed him as someone with authority and influence.

Her recollections provide a glimpse into the formative years of the future president, portraying him as a student with a strong interest in the humanities, a talent for languages, and leadership qualities that emerged long before his political career began.