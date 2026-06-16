Moscow Man Saws Mercedes in Half During Property Dispute With Ex-Wife

A bitter property dispute between former spouses in Moscow took an extraordinary turn when a luxury Mercedes-Benz was cut in half during disagreements over the division of assets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Alexander-93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mercedes-AMG SL

The conflict involved a 53-year-old Moscow resident and his 25-year-old former wife, who were unable to agree on ownership of a white Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

The man reportedly wanted to compensate his former spouse for half of the vehicle's value and keep the car for himself. However, the woman insisted that the Mercedes should belong to her, arguing that she had received it as a gift.

Luxury Car Becomes Victim of Divorce Dispute

Unable to reach a compromise, the former husband reportedly hired workers and arranged for the vehicle to be physically divided.

According to reports, the workers cut the Mercedes in half in full view of the woman.

The dramatic incident quickly attracted attention due to the unusual method used to resolve the ownership dispute.

Property Division Turns Symbolic

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, a luxury roadster, became the central point of disagreement between the former spouses.

While the legal outcome of the property dispute remains unclear, the vehicle itself was reportedly left split into two sections after the operation.