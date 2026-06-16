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Russian Media Figure Diana Shurygina Faces Criminal Charges Over Explicit Content

Society

Russian citizen Diana Shurygina, who became widely known in 2017 after appearing on the television talk show Let Them Talk, where she accused an acquaintance of rape, has reportedly become a defendant in a criminal case involving the production and distribution of pornographic materials.

A mini camera
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A mini camera

Information about the case appears in the official database of Moscow courts. Reports also indicate that a search was conducted at her apartment and that Shurygina may currently be in pretrial detention.

Shurygina Faces Up to Six Years in Prison

According to court records, Shurygina is accused of the illegal production and distribution of pornographic materials committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy or by an organized group under Paragraph "a" of Part 3 of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from two to six years.

The criminal case may be linked to intimate videos allegedly involving Shurygina that were published in private Telegram channels in 2025. This theory was put forward by her former partner, businessman Svyatoslav Gusev.

Reports Suggest She May Be in Pretrial Detention

A friend of Shurygina reportedly told Gusev that Diana may currently be held in a pretrial detention center. The friend also attempted to determine her exact location.

It has also been reported that investigators conducted a search of Shurygina's apartment. According to court documents, the court considered and approved a request for an urgent search procedure. The motion was granted on June 11.

Shurygina has not publicly commented on the allegations. Journalists attempted to contact both her and her mother, but neither responded to phone calls.

Previous Theft Allegations

In May, reports emerged that Gusev had filed a police complaint stating that he suspected his former partner of stealing money and expensive equipment worth approximately 2.8 million rubles.

"I was on a business trip while Diana was in Moscow. Then she flew to Bali, and that's when I noticed the missing items. She had access to the apartment, as did people to whom she had granted access," Gusev said.

The businessman also alleged that Shurygina suffers from nitrous oxide addiction and spends hundreds of thousands of rubles per week on the substance. He further claimed that she does not have a stable source of income and earns only limited revenue through social media.

Rise to Public Attention

Shurygina first gained nationwide attention after appearing on an episode of Let Them Talk in January 2017. The program focused on a rape case in which the then 16-year-old Shurygina stated that she had been raped by a 21-year-old acquaintance, Sergei Semenov.

The court ultimately found Semenov guilty.

The television episode quickly went viral and became one of the most discussed broadcasts in Russia, generating numerous internet memes and widespread public debate. However, many studio guests, television viewers, and social media users questioned Shurygina's account.

Several additional episodes of Let Them Talk were later devoted to the case, further increasing public interest and controversy surrounding her story.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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