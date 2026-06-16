One Match, Six Million Followers: How a 40-Year-Old Goalkeeper Broke the Internet

A small island nation stunned the football world at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Cape Verde held Spain to a scoreless draw. The result instantly turned 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Vozinha into a global sensation, with millions of people flocking to his social media accounts within hours.

Photo: https://pixabay.com by jatocreate is licensed under Free Soccer ball on a green field, close-up

The Group H match took place in Atlanta, United States. Despite Spain dominating possession with 74 percent of the ball, Cape Verde successfully resisted the pressure and secured a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who currently plays for a club in Portugal's second division, made seven saves and was named Man of the Match.

Before kickoff, the goalkeeper had roughly 50,000 followers on Instagram*. By halftime, the number had doubled to around 100,000. An hour later, it had climbed to 350,000. By the time he reached the dressing room after the match, his audience had surpassed one million.

According to reports, Vozinha only learned about his sudden popularity when a journalist showed him his social media page during a post-match interview. The goalkeeper described the phenomenon as "crazy."

Just a few hours after the final whistle, his follower count exceeded 2.4 million and continued to rise rapidly. Later reports indicated that more than six million users had subscribed to his account in less than a day, making him one of the most recognizable figures in Cape Verde.

One of the Oldest Players at the Tournament

At 40 years old, Vozinha is among the oldest players competing at the 2026 World Cup. He currently represents Portuguese club Chaves, which plays in the country's second division. Despite serving primarily as the team's backup goalkeeper and rarely appearing in matches, he delivered one of the tournament's most memorable performances against Spain.

Cape Verde is participating in its first FIFA World Cup. The national team is ranked 67th in the FIFA rankings, while Spain entered the tournament ranked second. The island nation, located off the west coast of Africa, has a population of approximately 525,000 people and is one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Cape Verde secured direct qualification by winning its African qualifying group, finishing ahead of several stronger regional rivals, including Cameroon.

The Story Behind the Name Vozinha

Josimar José Évora Dias, known as Vozinha, was born in Mindelo, Cape Verde, and has earned more than 50 caps for the national team. During his international career, he has represented his country at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He has a younger brother, Delmiro, a defender who plays for Cypriot club Karmiotissa. Delmiro has made one appearance for the Cape Verde national team.

The goalkeeper keeps details of his private life largely out of the public eye. However, one personal story has become widely known — the origin of his nickname.

Raised by his grandparents, he earned the nickname "Vozinha," which in Portuguese is associated with "Grandmother" or "Grandma's grandson." As a child, whenever he lost games against neighborhood boys and walked away upset, his friends would tease him by saying he was going to complain to his grandmother.

What began as a childhood joke eventually became his official football name — the name under which the 40-year-old goalkeeper is now known around the world.

*Instagram is owned by Meta, an organization designated as extremist and banned in Russia.