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World’s 500 Richest People Add Record $336 Billion in a Single Day

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During trading on June 15, the world's 500 richest people increased their combined wealth by a record $336 billion. Elon Musk, who became the world's first trillionaire on June 12, expanded his fortune by more than 10%, bringing it to $1.27 trillion.

Elon Musk
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Oberhaus, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Elon Musk

By the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 15, the combined net worth of the world's 500 wealthiest individuals had risen by $336 billion, marking the largest single-day increase in history, according to Bloomberg.

The agency reported that the group's total wealth is now estimated at $13.3 trillion.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk widened his lead over the rest of the ranking. His fortune increased by more than 10% and now stands at $1.27 trillion, according to the report.

The wealth of the 12 individuals at the bottom of the list reached $7.9 billion each, the highest threshold ever recorded in the billionaire index.

On June 12, Musk became the world's first trillionaire following the initial public offering of his aerospace company SpaceX. According to Forbes, his net worth rose to approximately $1.1 trillion at that time, while Bloomberg estimated it at nearly $1.05 trillion.

The main trading session on the NASDAQ began on June 12 at 16:30 Moscow time. Ahead of the opening, the indicative price of SpaceX shares reached $175 before retreating to $150, CNBC reports.

In the first minutes of trading, the company's shares rose 20.74% above the IPO price, reaching $163 per share, according to exchange data as of 18:50 Moscow time.

By 18:55 Moscow time, gains accelerated to 25%, with the stock reaching an intraday high of $168.75. As of 19:00 Moscow time, shares were trading at $162.82, up 20.6% from the offering price.

As part of the IPO, the company placed 555.6 million shares at a fixed price of $135 each. The offering raised $75 billion, valuing SpaceX at $1.75 trillion following the listing.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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