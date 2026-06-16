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Barron Trump’s New Look Sparks Debate Online After UFC Appearance

Society

Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, appeared in public with a new look and sparked debate online.

Donald and Barron Trump at Inaugural parade 01-20-17
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald and Barron Trump at Inaugural parade 01-20-17

The 20-year-old son of the American leader attended the UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event. Photographers captured him wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt with the top buttons undone. He appeared before cameras with long, curly hair.

Social media users quickly commented on Trump's appearance, drawing attention to what some described as a more casual look and a fuller face.

"Barron looks like he found a hidden stash of alcohol,” one user wrote.

"He looks like former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” another commented.

Others reacted more lightheartedly: "Does he eat at McDonald's too?”

Many users, however, defended him and praised his appearance.

"I think he's very handsome,” one commenter wrote.

"He's becoming a man — that's what's happening,” another said.

"Why is everyone criticizing him? He simply eats well,” a user added.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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