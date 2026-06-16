World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Sweet Tooth, Exercise and Pregnancy: Who Attracts Mosquitoes Most

Society

Some people become true magnets for mosquitoes, while others remain largely untouched. Insects are guided by specific chemical and thermal signals emitted by the human body.

Mosquito bite
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Mosquito bite

The primary cues for blood-sucking insects are carbon dioxide released during breathing, lactic acid, ammonia and other compounds found in sweat, physician Olga Ulankina said In an interview with news.ru. In addition, mosquitoes are highly sensitive to body heat.

Three groups of people are most frequently targeted by mosquitoes: those who engage in intense physical activity, people with a sweet tooth and pregnant women.

The expert added that a direct link between eating candy and pastries and the frequency of mosquito bites has not been officially proven. However, a diet high in simple carbohydrates can influence metabolic processes and slightly alter the chemical composition of substances released by the body.

In theory, this may make people who consume large amounts of sweets more "noticeable” to flying pests.

According to the physician, people who consume alcohol also attract increased attention from mosquitoes. Even small amounts of ethanol raise body temperature, dilate blood vessels and stimulate the release of additional carbon dioxide — the very signal mosquitoes use to locate potential hosts.

Ulankina also highlighted people living with diabetes as a group that may be particularly attractive to mosquitoes.

When carbohydrate metabolism is disrupted, both the composition of sweat and an individual's body odor can change. The doctor warned that these changes may also draw larger numbers of hungry insects.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike
Soviet-Era Tu-22 Supersonic Bomber Crashes When Landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Soviet-Era Tu-22 Supersonic Bomber Crashes When Landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region
Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold
Mysteries
Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold
Popular
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg

German Air Force Commander Holger Neumann said NATO stands ready to respond across multiple strategic regions if Russia threatens an alliance member, while also acknowledging the strength and adaptability of Russian forces

Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike
Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike
Patriot Fails to Intercept Zircon Hypersonic Missile Over Ukraine
Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold
Iran Memorandum May Collapse Before It Begins as Israel Rejects Key Terms Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold Andrey Mihayloff World Ice Cream Day: The Sweet History of the World’s Favorite Frozen Dessert Marina Lebedeva
Iran Memorandum May Collapse Before It Begins as Israel Rejects Key Terms
Moscow Claims US-Made Patriot Missile Struck Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
Tulsi Gabbard Releases Declassified Documents on US-Backed Biolabs in Ukraine
Tulsi Gabbard Releases Declassified Documents on US-Backed Biolabs in Ukraine
Last materials
Iran Memorandum May Collapse Before It Begins as Israel Rejects Key Terms
The Cutlet That Fed a Superpower: A Soviet Classic Makes a Comeback
Macron Rolls Out the Red Carpet, Trump Brings the Pressure
Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold
Tulsi Gabbard Releases Declassified Documents on US-Backed Biolabs in Ukraine
Lavra Under Fire: The Incident That Reignited a Battle of Narratives
Coffee and Metabolism: Hidden Health Risks You Should Know
Nutritious Millet Breakfast Recipe That Keeps You Full Until Lunch
Horsetail in the Garden? What It Reveals About Your Soil and How to Eliminate It
Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.