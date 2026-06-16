Sweet Tooth, Exercise and Pregnancy: Who Attracts Mosquitoes Most

Some people become true magnets for mosquitoes, while others remain largely untouched. Insects are guided by specific chemical and thermal signals emitted by the human body.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mosquito bite

The primary cues for blood-sucking insects are carbon dioxide released during breathing, lactic acid, ammonia and other compounds found in sweat, physician Olga Ulankina said In an interview with news.ru. In addition, mosquitoes are highly sensitive to body heat.

Three groups of people are most frequently targeted by mosquitoes: those who engage in intense physical activity, people with a sweet tooth and pregnant women.

The expert added that a direct link between eating candy and pastries and the frequency of mosquito bites has not been officially proven. However, a diet high in simple carbohydrates can influence metabolic processes and slightly alter the chemical composition of substances released by the body.

In theory, this may make people who consume large amounts of sweets more "noticeable” to flying pests.

According to the physician, people who consume alcohol also attract increased attention from mosquitoes. Even small amounts of ethanol raise body temperature, dilate blood vessels and stimulate the release of additional carbon dioxide — the very signal mosquitoes use to locate potential hosts.

Ulankina also highlighted people living with diabetes as a group that may be particularly attractive to mosquitoes.

When carbohydrate metabolism is disrupted, both the composition of sweat and an individual's body odor can change. The doctor warned that these changes may also draw larger numbers of hungry insects.