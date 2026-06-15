Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts

A mass brawl broke out outside the "Klub” nightclub in Moscow after an argument reportedly linked to cigarette butts discarded near a vehicle.

Video footage of the incident was published by Baza on its Telegram channel.

The recordings show a verbal confrontation between several young people escalating into a large-scale fight outside the venue.

The footage captures groups of people gathered near the entrance to the nightclub exchanging punches in a chaotic confrontation.

In another segment of the video, onlookers can be seen encouraging two men as they grapple on the pavement.

The pair repeatedly wrestle each other to the ground during the altercation, sustaining visible facial injuries.

According to Baza, a security guard eventually managed to stop the fight.

The outlet reported that the guard used pepper spray to disperse the participants and bring the situation under control.

Police have not yet commented publicly on the incident or provided information about possible injuries, detentions or investigations.