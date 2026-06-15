World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts

Society

A mass brawl broke out outside the "Klub” nightclub in Moscow after an argument reportedly linked to cigarette butts discarded near a vehicle.

Video footage of the incident was published by Baza on its Telegram channel.

The recordings show a verbal confrontation between several young people escalating into a large-scale fight outside the venue.

The footage captures groups of people gathered near the entrance to the nightclub exchanging punches in a chaotic confrontation.

In another segment of the video, onlookers can be seen encouraging two men as they grapple on the pavement.

The pair repeatedly wrestle each other to the ground during the altercation, sustaining visible facial injuries.

According to Baza, a security guard eventually managed to stop the fight.

The outlet reported that the guard used pepper spray to disperse the participants and bring the situation under control.

Police have not yet commented publicly on the incident or provided information about possible injuries, detentions or investigations.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Injured Humpback Whale Found Entangled in Ropes Off Russia’s Kola Peninsula
Injured Humpback Whale Found Entangled in Ropes Off Russia’s Kola Peninsula
Four Killed After Bus Crashes Into Church in Central Yekaterinburg
Four Killed After Bus Crashes Into Church in Central Yekaterinburg
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Philippines Quake Leaves Dozens Dead but Spares Major Tourist Destinations
Philippines Quake Leaves Dozens Dead but Spares Major Tourist Destinations
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
Black Sea Incident: Ukrainian Maritime Drone Detonates Off Romanian Coast
Black Sea Incident: Ukrainian Maritime Drone Detonates Off Romanian Coast
Lufthansa Boeing 787 Collapses at Frankfurt Airport Before Los Angeles Flight
Lufthansa Boeing 787 Collapses at Frankfurt Airport Before Los Angeles Flight
Moscow Deploys 'Fluff-Sucking' Robots as Poplar Season Sweeps the City
Moscow Deploys 'Fluff-Sucking' Robots as Poplar Season Sweeps the City
Video Shows Rare ‘Black Explosion’ on the Sun as Massive Blast Tears Apart Hydrogen Cloud
Video Shows Rare ‘Black Explosion’ on the Sun as Massive Blast Tears Apart Hydrogen Cloud
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.