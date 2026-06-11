Russian Hockey Player Yegor Yadykin Dies in Hunting Accident

Russian hockey player Yegor Yadykin, a graduate of Avangard Omsk's youth system, died in the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan following a tragic hunting accident.

Photo: flickr.com by Джеймс Кейс, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Hunting rifle

Fatal Accident During Hunting Trip

According to reports, the 21-year-old athlete was traveling to a forested area with his grandfather. At one point, Yadykin, who was seated in the back seat of the vehicle, reached toward the front seat when a shotgun accidentally discharged.

The blast struck him in the face, causing catastrophic injuries. He later died as a result of those injuries.

However, according to Kommersant-Ufa, the accident occurred while the hockey player was learning to shoot under the guidance of his 68-year-old grandfather.

A source in law enforcement quoted by RIA Novosti said that Yadykin "accidentally touched the trigger of the shotgun, and the weapon discharged, striking him.”

Grandfather Also Found Dead

According to media reports, Yadykin's grandfather recorded a voice message in the family chat after the incident, explaining what had happened and expressing despair over the tragedy.

Later, the grandfather's dead body was found in a garage. Preliminary information indicates that he died by suicide.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

Career of Yegor Yadykin

Yadykin developed through the youth ranks of Avangard Omsk and played in the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) for the Omskie Yastreby (Omsk Hawks).

During his junior career, he won two Russian championship titles with the club.

In 2025, he joined Norilsk, a team competing in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), continuing his professional hockey career.

The news of his death has shocked the Russian hockey community, where Yadykin was regarded as a promising young player.