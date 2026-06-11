Fuel Shortages Hit Novorossiysk as Drivers Face Empty Pumps and Long Queues

Residents of Novorossiysk in Southern Russia reported fuel shortages across the city, with several gas stations running out of both gasoline and diesel and motorists facing long waits in hopes of refueling their vehicles.

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Locals first noticed the problem on June 10, when a number of filling stations reportedly stopped selling fuel.

One resident said that she attempted to refuel her car at a station on Kunikova Street but found no fuel available. She then drove to stations on Dzerzhinsky Street and Suvorovskaya Street, where she encountered long lines of vehicles.

According to witnesses, information boards at the stations displayed zeros next to fuel grades, indicating that supplies had been exhausted.

Drivers Queue for Hours as Fuel Supplies Run Out

Residents said gasoline and diesel remained unavailable at the same stations the following day. Witnesses also reported shortages at several Rosneft filling stations.

Despite the lack of fuel, drivers continued to queue in hopes that new deliveries would arrive. However, station employees reportedly could not provide any information about when supplies would be restored.

"The Lukoil hotline confirmed that there is no gasoline available. They also have no information about future deliveries. Yesterday, people spent several hours waiting in line at Rosneft stations, but today those stations have also run out of fuel,” local residents said.

Fuel Supply Problems Spread Across Krasnodar Region

The reports from Novorossiysk follow similar complaints from residents of Krasnodar, who also reported difficulties purchasing fuel.

Regional authorities previously acknowledged supply disruptions at only 15 filling stations across Krasnodar Krai.

On June 8, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated that the region was not experiencing a fuel shortage. According to him, interruptions affected only a number of privately operated stations, while major fuel retail chains continued to maintain adequate supplies.

However, residents now question the effectiveness of fuel distribution management as shortages continue to affect multiple locations across the region.