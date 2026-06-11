Former Novosibirsk Vice Governor Detained in Moscow With Drugs

Former Novosibirsk Region Vice Governor Yuri Petukhov was detained in Moscow with narcotics, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

At the time of his detention, the 58-year-old former official was reportedly under the influence of cocaine. During a search, law enforcement officers allegedly discovered several packages containing prohibited substances in his possession.

According to the report, Petukhov admitted guilt and is cooperating with investigators.

Petukhov served as First Deputy Governor of the Novosibirsk Region from 2015. On June 8, he was dismissed from his post and subsequently disappeared from public view.

Relatives Searched for Him After His Disappearance

For several days, family members reportedly attempted to locate the former official after he stopped communicating with relatives and failed to respond to calls.

The circumstances surrounding his detention and the details of the investigation have not yet been officially disclosed.