Roblox Restored in Russia After Six-Month Restriction as Company Meets Legal Requirements

Online gaming platform Roblox is once again operating in Russia without restrictions after a six-month period of limited access.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Henry Burrows is licensed under Public domain Kids playing Roblox

The platform has become available to Russian users nationwide following the restoration of access approved by the authorities.

Roblox Regains Access Across Russia

Russia's Ministry of Digital Development confirmed the restoration of access to the platform throughout the country.

“Roblox has fully complied with the requirements of Russian legislation regarding user safety. The online gaming service is once again available across the entire territory of Russia,” the ministry said.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Digital Development and consumer rights watchdog Roskomnadzor appealed to law enforcement authorities to support the unblocking of Roblox in Russia. The ministry stated that negotiations with Roblox regarding the measures required to protect the rights and interests of Russian users of the online gaming platform were successfully completed in early June.

Roblox is an online platform where users can create games and play games developed by others. The service represents a vast virtual universe spanning numerous genres and remains highly popular among children and teenagers, who can communicate with one another and build their own virtual worlds.

New Safety Measures for Young Users

The corporation acknowledged that its existing technologies designed to protect children from information deemed harmful to their life and health had proven ineffective. In practice, this led to the spread on the platform of content promoting suicidal behavior, drug use, as well as materials aimed at involving minors in unlawful activities.

In June, Roblox plans to launch an age-based access restriction mechanism for games, dividing content into categories such as Roblox Kids and Roblox Select.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to preventing the appearance and further distribution of content that could harm children's health and development.

Why Roblox Was Blocked

In December 2025, Roblox was officially blocked in Russia.

According to the authorities, the decision followed the identification of repeated and large-scale distribution of materials containing propaganda and justification of extremist and terrorist activities, calls for violent unlawful actions, and content related to LGBT themes. Russian authorities classify the “international LGBT movement” as an extremist organization and prohibit its activities within the country.