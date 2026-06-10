World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Looking to Cool Down? Best Ice Cream to Beat Summer Heat

Society

Fruit sorbet may be one of the most effective ways to stay refreshed during hot weather. Experts from Italy's renowned Carpigiani Gelato University, a school dedicated to the art and science of gelato making, have identified citrus-based sorbets as the best frozen dessert for coping with high temperatures.

Lemon sorbet
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Lemon sorbet

Why Citrus Sorbets Work Best in Hot Weather

According to the specialists, fruit sorbets deliver a superior cooling effect compared to many other frozen treats. Varieties made with lemon, grapefruit, raspberry, peach, watermelon, mango, and tropical fruits provide particularly refreshing flavors that help combat the discomfort of summer heat.

Experts also recommend sorbets infused with aromatic herbs such as mint and basil. These ingredients add an extra layer of freshness and create a lighter, more invigorating taste profile.

Importance of Flavor Balance

Beyond fruit-based options, the school highlights sorbets and ice creams inspired by hot beverages, including coffee and tea, as excellent alternatives for warm-weather enjoyment.

However, specialists stress that achieving the greatest refreshing effect depends on maintaining a balanced flavor. An overly sweet sorbet loses its crisp, cooling character, while excessive acidity can make the taste feel harsh rather than refreshing.

A carefully balanced combination of sweetness and acidity allows the natural flavors to shine and creates the most pleasant experience on even the hottest summer days.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
World
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Science
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Russia
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Popular
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations

Russian Su-34 frontline bombers have been spotted with a new external structure behind the cockpit, prompting speculation that it could be part of a satellite communications system.

Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
Why Zelensky Is Keeping Quiet About U.S. Air Defense Talks Andrey Mihayloff EU May Pay Hefty Price for Attacking Trump's Son-in-Law Lyuba Lulko
China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact
Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection
ICC Prosecutor, Who Sought Putin’s Arrest, Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
ICC Prosecutor, Who Sought Putin’s Arrest, Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Last materials
Wet Swimsuit: The Summer Habit That Can Trigger Painful Infections in Women
Baltic States Could Face New Risks Under Ukraine’s Drone Cooperation Plan
Why Zelensky Is Keeping Quiet About U.S. Air Defense Talks
EU May Pay Hefty Price for Attacking Trump's Son-in-Law
Netanyahu’s Office Fires Back After Erdogan Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister
Russia May Be Preparing Oreshnik Missile Launch From Kapustin Yar
Apple Adds Touchscreen Support to macOS, Fueling Rumors of a Touchscreen MacBook
Elderly Man Faces Prison After Setting Cars Ablaze Over Cat’s Fatal Accident
Russia Moves Toward Phasing Out Visa and Mastercard Cards
Sevastopol Landmark Damaged During Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Strike
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.