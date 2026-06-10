Looking to Cool Down? Best Ice Cream to Beat Summer Heat

Fruit sorbet may be one of the most effective ways to stay refreshed during hot weather. Experts from Italy's renowned Carpigiani Gelato University, a school dedicated to the art and science of gelato making, have identified citrus-based sorbets as the best frozen dessert for coping with high temperatures.

Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain Lemon sorbet

Why Citrus Sorbets Work Best in Hot Weather

According to the specialists, fruit sorbets deliver a superior cooling effect compared to many other frozen treats. Varieties made with lemon, grapefruit, raspberry, peach, watermelon, mango, and tropical fruits provide particularly refreshing flavors that help combat the discomfort of summer heat.

Experts also recommend sorbets infused with aromatic herbs such as mint and basil. These ingredients add an extra layer of freshness and create a lighter, more invigorating taste profile.

Importance of Flavor Balance

Beyond fruit-based options, the school highlights sorbets and ice creams inspired by hot beverages, including coffee and tea, as excellent alternatives for warm-weather enjoyment.

However, specialists stress that achieving the greatest refreshing effect depends on maintaining a balanced flavor. An overly sweet sorbet loses its crisp, cooling character, while excessive acidity can make the taste feel harsh rather than refreshing.

A carefully balanced combination of sweetness and acidity allows the natural flavors to shine and creates the most pleasant experience on even the hottest summer days.