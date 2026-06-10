Elderly Man Faces Prison After Setting Cars Ablaze Over Cat’s Fatal Accident

A pensioner in St. Petersburg has been detained after allegedly setting fire to multiple vehicles in an attempt to avenge the death of his cat, according to Russia's Interior Ministry.

Photo: unsplash.com by engin akyurt is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Prison barbed wire

The incident dates back to January, when the 66-year-old man allegedly targeted a Hyundai minivan whose driver, he claimed, had previously run over and killed his cat in a residential courtyard.

According to investigators, the man set the minivan on fire in what authorities believe was an act of revenge. The blaze quickly spread beyond the intended target and engulfed several nearby vehicles.

As a result, five cars were completely destroyed, while a sixth vehicle suffered partial damage.

Law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case on charges of intentional destruction of property.

Police detained the suspect on June 8 following an investigation into the incident. Officials have not disclosed additional details regarding the evidence collected in the case.

If convicted, the pensioner could face a prison sentence of up to five years. Russian law also allows for the possibility of compulsory labor as an alternative punishment.

The case has attracted public attention due to the unusual motive allegedly behind the arson and the significant damage caused by the fire.