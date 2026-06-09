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Russian Ex-Wagner Fighter Sentenced to Life for Killing Former Wife and Her Daughter

Society

A participant in Russia's military operation from the Perm Region who killed his former wife and her daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arrest
Photo: freepik.com by denisapolka, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Arrest

He joined the front after leaving a penal colony, where he had been serving a sentence for rape and murder.

On August 28, 2022, 29-year-old Artyom Buchin raped and murdered a nurse in the town of Chusovoy. According to investigators, he had argued with friends earlier that day and left on his own. Along the way, 23-year-old nurse Tatyana Rekutina asked him for directions, and he offered to accompany her.

During the walk, the woman became frightened and struck him with her handbag. Buchin became enraged, strangled and raped her, and then killed her with a stone.

From Conviction to Military Service

Buchin received a 20-year prison sentence for the crime, although prosecutors had sought life imprisonment. After serving approximately six months, he joined the military operation through the Wagner private military company. He was wounded while serving, received a pardon, and later returned to Chusovoy.

After his release, he resumed contact with his former partner. Exactly two years after the first murder — on August 28, 2024 — Buchin was drinking with his former wife, Yekaterina, when an argument broke out over smoking.

Second Murder Occurred Two Years Later

According to reports, the woman slapped him during the dispute. Buchin then became angry and began strangling her.

Hearing the screams, Yekaterina's seven-year-old daughter, Nastya, ran into the room. Buchin also strangled the child.

Yekaterina's young son survived. Buchin killed the woman and her daughter from a previous relationship but did not harm his own child.

Following the killings, the former serviceman evaded police for three days before authorities arrested him.

According to E1, the court sentenced Buchin to life imprisonment. Local media reported that nurse Tatyana Rekutina, whom Buchin murdered in 2022, was buried just 200 meters away from Yekaterina and her daughter.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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