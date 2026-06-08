Doctors Save Woman After She Accidentally Inhales Sewing Pin

Doctors in Naro-Fominsk, near Moscow, saved a woman who accidentally inhaled a sewing pin.

Photo: freepik.com by DC Studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A hospital room with an empty bed, an IV drip, and a monitor

The woman was holding a pin in her mouth while sewing when she accidentally inhaled it. Emergency medical services rushed her to a local hospital.

Doctors performed an X-ray examination, which revealed that the pin had fallen deep into her respiratory tract and become lodged in the right bronchus.

The situation proved critical because the foreign object was positioned with its sharp end pointing upward. Any sudden movement or coughing could have torn surrounding tissue and caused internal bleeding.

"In the operating room, under general anesthesia, a team of specialists carried out precision work. Using a bronchoscope — a thin camera-equipped probe — and specialized micro-instruments, doctors were able to securely grasp the pin and carefully remove it without damaging the delicate bronchial mucosa,” said Leonid Kuvshinov, head of the hospital's endoscopy department.

The operation ended successfully, and doctors managed to save the woman without complications.