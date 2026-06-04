Steven Seagal Slams Hollywood for Politics and Declining Film Quality

American actor Steven Seagal has criticized Hollywood for what he sees as a significant decline in film quality caused by growing political influence within the entertainment industry.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Steven Seagal

Speaking to KP.RU, Seagal said he believes both music and cinema possess the power to unite people. At the same time, he argued that Hollywood has become increasingly influenced by political and social agendas, which, in his opinion, has damaged the quality of films produced by major studios.

According to Seagal, the overall standard of Hollywood productions has dropped noticeably over the past five or six years.

"At one point, I received a notice from above saying that films must include people of different sexual orientations. If they are not included in the cast, the work may not be eligible for presentation at various festivals, including the Oscars,” Seagal said.

Concerns About Creative Freedom and Industry Requirements

Seagal suggested that creative decisions are increasingly shaped by industry expectations rather than purely artistic considerations. He argued that such requirements influence casting choices and affect the way films are developed and promoted.

The actor maintained that cinema should focus primarily on storytelling and bringing audiences together rather than advancing political objectives.

Tarantino Also Questions the Direction of Modern Cinema

Seagal's comments follow similar criticism from director Quentin Tarantino, who has previously expressed disappointment with the current state of Hollywood filmmaking.

Tarantino described the modern studio system as a "factory of tasteless sausages” and said that contemporary films often leave him uninspired. Although he was once deeply passionate about cinema, he admitted that he now prefers reading books to watching many modern movie releases.

The remarks from both filmmakers add to an ongoing debate about artistic freedom, industry standards, and the role of political and social considerations in contemporary entertainment.