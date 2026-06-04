Lufthansa Boeing 787 Collapses at Frankfurt Airport Before Los Angeles Flight

A Lufthansa Boeing 787 parked at a boarding gate at Frankfurt Airport struck the ground after its nose landing gear collapsed, according to footage circulating on social media.

The aircraft had been preparing for departure to Los Angeles when the incident occurred. Lufthansa said the front landing gear folded unexpectedly, causing the aircraft's nose section to drop onto the tarmac.

Several ground employees sustained injuries during the incident. No passengers were on board at the time, as boarding had not yet begun, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Lufthansa.

Following the incident, Lufthansa cancelled the scheduled flight. Airport and airline personnel secured the area while technical teams began assessing the damage to the aircraft.

The airline has not yet disclosed the cause of the landing gear failure.

Aircraft Entered Service Earlier This Year

Bloomberg described the aircraft as virtually new. According to data from Flightradar24, the Boeing 787 was built in 2025 and entered commercial service in February.

The incident has drawn attention because of the aircraft's recent delivery and limited operational history. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the nose gear.