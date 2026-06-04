Psychologist Explains How AI May Change the Way Children Think

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in education is transforming how students learn, complete assignments, and access information. While AI offers powerful educational opportunities, some experts warn that excessive dependence on these tools could negatively affect children's ability to think independently and remain motivated to learn.

Photo: unsplash.com by Katja Anokhina is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A human and a robot

The debate has gained momentum after Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev stated that up to 80 percent of schoolchildren in Russia regularly use artificial intelligence technologies.

AI Convenience May Come at a Cognitive Cost

Family psychologist and fairy-tale therapist Natalia Morozova believes the primary risk lies in replacing independent thinking with automated answers generated by algorithms.

According to Morozova, artificial intelligence itself does not pose a problem when students use it as a supplementary tool. However, she argues that many children increasingly rely on AI to complete assignments rather than develop their own solutions.

"The biggest danger appears when artificial intelligence replaces personal thinking. Children often look for shortcuts, downloading homework answers or asking algorithms to complete assignments for them. Quick results reduce critical thinking, and overall cognitive abilities can decline. Motivation also suffers because students start asking themselves why they should learn or calculate anything if they can simply press a button,” she explained.

Educational experts increasingly warn that traditional homework assignments have become vulnerable to AI-generated responses. As a result, schools may need to redesign learning tasks to emphasize original thinking, personal reflection, and creative problem-solving rather than standardized answers.

Balancing Technology, Creativity, and Digital Literacy

Beyond academic concerns, specialists also highlight the social implications of widespread AI adoption. Access to the most advanced artificial intelligence tools often depends on a family's financial resources, potentially widening existing educational inequalities.

The influence of AI already extends beyond classrooms into the labor market, where employers increasingly value digital literacy and the ability to work effectively with emerging technologies.

Morozova argues that society should focus on finding a balanced approach rather than rejecting artificial intelligence altogether.

"If we find a middle ground between using artificial intelligence and minimizing its negative effects, there will be no major problems. Difficulties arise when we move too far in either direction. The key is to ensure that we remain creative people. We once believed robots would handle routine work, but now they are composing songs, writing poetry, and even singing. Adults must learn to work with artificial intelligence faster than children do and understand when and how long children should have access to these technologies,” she said.

Researchers increasingly emphasize that human experience, creativity, emotional intelligence, and analytical reasoning remain essential skills in the age of artificial intelligence. Many experts advocate teaching digital literacy and online safety from an early age so children can use technology responsibly while maintaining their ability to think independently.